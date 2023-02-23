Ric Flair Has Made Big Money on Cameo

Ric Flair has found success in a lot of different ventures throughout his career, whether it’s pro wrestling, his To Be The Man podcast, and cannabis line, Ric Flair Drip.

The WWE Hall of Famer has also made a significant amount of money on Cameo.

The 16-time world champion was discussing his promo skills on a recent edition of his To Be The Man podcast when he noted that he was so good at speaking that he made a lot of money while doing two-minute messages on the Cameo platform before revealing that he made $700,000 over 21 months.

Show Me The Money

“Listen, I made $700,000 doing Cameos. They’re just a minute long [laughs]. That’s just talking for two minutes. That is 21 months,” Flair said.

The legendary wrestler proceeded to show the camera the front of his phone that revealed he had made $669,000 on Cameo. He joked with co-host Conrad Thompson about how fans were saying that Flair returned to the ring last July at Ric Flair’s Last Match in 2022 because he needed the money.

Flair’s most recent appearance on WWE television came when he introduced his daughter, Charlotte, on the Raw 30 Anniversary show.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription