Ric Flair is Inspired To Have One Final Wrestling Match, Again

Ric Flair could be about to lace up his boots for one last match, which would be his second last ever match in recent memory.

In July, the Nature Boy competed in his last ever match as part of Starrcast V, where he teamed with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Other events at the time celebrated Flair’s career in wrestling, including a roast of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Getting Back in the Ring

Ric Flair may have confirmed his retirement in July, but he may be getting that wrestling itch again.

While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair spoke about the impending in-ring return of Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat (via Wrestling Inc.)

Steamboat coming back makes me want to come back again. I went back up to Lincoln and started training again. What else is there to do?” Ric Flair on the possibility of wrestling again.

Before Flair’s last match in July, it was reported that the plan was for Ric to face Steamboat in the former’s final match, playing off their legendary rivalry.

It was later reported that the Dragon turned down the idea of facing the Nature Boy.

Ricky Steamboat

Steamboat will wrestle as part of the Big Time Wrestling event at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC on Sunday, November 27.

This will mark The Dragon’s first match in over 12 years, with his most recent being a tag-team match with his son Richie in 2010 as part of FCW.

Steamboat’s most recent singles match saw him defeat Drew McIntyre at a WWE Live event in August 2009.