Ric Flair Says Jim Ross Is Attention-Seeking Amid Cancer Battle

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross is once again battling cancer, this time in his colon, in the latest health issue for the legendary commentator. While many have shared their support for Ross and have been wishing a full and speedy recovery, Ric Flair’s response was very different.

On X, Flair said that Ross was “seeking attention” in a now-deleted post. While Flair didn’t address Ross’ cancer battle directly, he encouraged his fellow WWE Hall of Famer to “Focus on your recovery.”

This post spawned a backlash among fans, many of whom found it disrespectful of JR, especially amid his battle with cancer. This wouldn’t be the only post fans took issue with, as in another, Flair created a fake ‘contract’ saying those reading had consented to riding Space Mountain, a euphemism to having sex with the Nature Boy.

Once again, this sparked a backlash, with many pointing to Flair’s alleged actions on the infamous Plane Ride from Hell. On the flight, Flair allegedly forced at least one flight attendant to touch his genitals without consent. In a new post, Flair dismissed the criticism, saying his posts were harmless.

If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 31, 2025

Harmless or not, Flair’s decision to quietly erase his tweets hasn’t gone unnoticed. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish JR the absolute best in his recovery from surgery.