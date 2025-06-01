Ric Flair, Jim Ross
Ric Flair Says Jim Ross Is Attention-Seeking Amid Cancer Battle

by Thomas Lowson

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross is once again battling cancer, this time in his colon, in the latest health issue for the legendary commentator. While many have shared their support for Ross and have been wishing a full and speedy recovery, Ric Flair’s response was very different.

On X, Flair said that Ross was “seeking attention” in a now-deleted post. While Flair didn’t address Ross’ cancer battle directly, he encouraged his fellow WWE Hall of Famer to “Focus on your recovery.”

Ric Flair Deletes Tweets After Backlash Over Consent Post and Jim Ross 'Attention Seeking' Jab

This post spawned a backlash among fans, many of whom found it disrespectful of JR, especially amid his battle with cancer. This wouldn’t be the only post fans took issue with, as in another, Flair created a fake ‘contract’ saying those reading had consented to riding Space Mountain, a euphemism to having sex with the Nature Boy.

Ric Flair Deletes Tweets After Backlash Over Consent Post and Jim Ross 'Attention Seeking' Jab

Once again, this sparked a backlash, with many pointing to Flair’s alleged actions on the infamous Plane Ride from Hell. On the flight, Flair allegedly forced at least one flight attendant to touch his genitals without consent. In a new post, Flair dismissed the criticism, saying his posts were harmless.

Harmless or not, Flair’s decision to quietly erase his tweets hasn’t gone unnoticed. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish JR the absolute best in his recovery from surgery.

Ben Affleck Wants to Play Ric Flair in Upcoming Biopic
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

