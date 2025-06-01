Ric Flair Praises Jim Ross, Says Fans Should Move On From Insult

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair hopes everyone will move on from his recent comments about Jim Ross that have sparked a backlash. In a since-deleted post on X, Flair hit out at the legendary commentator, claiming that Ross was seeking attention. Many took issue with this given JR’s ongoing battle with colon cancer and felt that Flair was mocking Ross’ struggle.

Flair has shared several posts since this, all of which have been met with comments criticizing him for the Ross post. In a follow-up, Flair shared some positive comments about Ross and encouraged his “haters” to move on to something else.

“I Just Made It Clear To The World In An Article Coming Out On Sports Illustrated By Justin Barasso, That Jim Ross @JRsBBQ Was On My Mount Rushmore Along With Gordon Solie, Gene Okerlund & Jerry Lawler. That’s High Praise Because It Was Very Difficult For Me To Leave Out Tony Schiavone. But Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Were The Greatest Tandem Ever! Nobody Should Be Upset Because Two People Have A Difference In Opinion. It Happens In Life! I Lost A Son, He Lost A Beautiful Wife. We Have A Lot In Common. We Were Both Considered The Best At What We Do. Let’s Leave It Alone At That And All The Haters Can Focus On Someone Else Now.”

Flair is ready to move on but fans, or ‘haters’ as he calls them, may think differently. With JR considered the greatest of all time, and support of him growing in his battle with colon cancer, fans may not be quick to forgive the Nature Boy.