Ric Flair on His Last Match: ‘It Was The Sh*ts’

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had a retirement match billed as “Ric Flair’s Last Match” last July when he teamed with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

Flair and the AEW star went over when Flair hit Jarrett with brass knuckles and then put him in the figure-four leg lock. Coming out of the event, Flair blamed not being properly hydrated for his performance in the match.

Dave Meltzer recently published the fan-voted Wrestling Observer Awards. Among the list of awards was the worst match with Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 earning that award while Flair’s last match was the runner-up.

Flair’s Reaction

While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair talked about the Wrestling Observer Awards.

“I’ll take that because it was the sh*ts. No, no, but here’s the deal. It was the sh*ts because I made a mistake in not hydrating. Let them have it again. No, I mean, I’m serious. I think about it all the time. Let me have the match again. Because the one thing I never thought about was to keep myself hydrated, which I found out my doctor told me the other day, I just went to get my heart tested and all that.”

He faked having a heart attack during the match a play on having a pacemaker in chest.

Flair continued by noting that the only recommendation that his doctor gave him was to drink more water since he won’t stop drinking, which includes nine to 12 beers a day.

