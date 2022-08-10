Ric Flair Says He “Passed Out Twice” During His Last Match

Ric Flair claims he “passed out twice” during his Last Match last month.

The 73-year-old had the final match of his career on July 31 in Nashville. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Andrade against Jay Lethal and fellow Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

When it was all said and done, Flair and Andrade emerged victorious from the bout. Now, speaking on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” Flair admits that he actually passed out twice during the match.

“I don’t think people realize that I passed out twice,” Flair said. “What happened was, my regimentation for training was so strict that I kept my weight on. I wanted my perfect weight to be like 220lbs going in.

“So, the last day and a half, aside from all the work that we had planned for me to do, I didn’t hydrate cause I had it in my mind that I had to weigh 219lbs. So anyway, I went to the ring at about 217lbs.

“What happened during the body of the match, I just became dehydrated. While I was standing on the apron, I looked at Jay which started the whole wheel of motion.

“I said, ‘Man, I think I’m getting sick because I was getting lightheaded, nothing to do with my heart, nothing to do with my intestines, just getting lightheaded.”

There were a lot of health concerns from fans, media, and peers alike as the 73-year-old Flair prepared to compete in the ring. Given his history of health issues, many were against the idea of Flair competing in the first place.

However, Flair noted that he consulted with doctors before the match who gave him the green light to compete in the bout. Flair is also adamant about the match being his last, but did note he’s still open to doing work in professional wrestling as a manager.

Although he may be done as an official in-ring talent, there’s no getting rid of “The Nature Boy” from professional wrestling altogether.

Quotes via F4WOnline