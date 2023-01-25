Ric Flair Reveals He Apologized To Becky Lynch At RAW XXX

Ric Flair issued an apology to Becky Lynch backstage at this week’s RAW XXX anniversary show.

This week, Flair was backstage for the special RAW XXX anniversary show that featured several legends returning for the event. Speaking on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” Flair talked about his experience backstage at the show.

Flair said he spoke to both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, apologizing to the latter over their spat regarding the “The Man” moniker.

“It started out with me and Hunter talking for about an hour, which is a private discussion, but resolving a lot of issues that have been lingering for a couple years, and then I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute’, and I said, ‘I’m sorry that this got to where it is.’

“I went over and shook Seth Rollins hand and I said, ‘I’m going to apologize to your wife.’ I’ve just decided that, you know, it all comes with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget, and you say it so many times for so many years.

“Actually, the whole ‘The Man’ trademark was decided by someone besides she and I. It’s not that as much as the money that was involved in it which the company reaps the better part of it anyway.

“Then I saw them with their child and I thought, ‘My God, this is going to be Ashley someday.’ It’s not worth it. I am not The Man anymore. The Man is who the people think it is, and basically we’ve turned it over to social media to decide who The Man is.”

Saul Badman

Ric Flair had been using the moniker since the 80s, while Lynch only adopted it in recent years for use on television. This started a trademark dispute between the two sides over the moniker, souring the relationship between not only Lynch and Flair, but Rollins and Flair as well.

However, it looks like the two sides have now been able to put all of that behind them.

