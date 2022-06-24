Ric Flair Discusses Rift With AEW Star: ‘He’s Got An Attitude’

The Starrcast V event featuring the Final Match of Ric Flair will also see a number of other interesting matches. Though it appears a current AEW star is not happy with the arrangements that have been made for this show.

AEW star Jay Lethal has been helping the 16-time world champion train for the show. Although he is not booked for the actual event himself.

On To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair talked about Lethal. He revealed that the former ROH star wasn’t pleased upon learning that he isn’t going to be a part of the show:

“[Jay Lethal’s] got an attitude, he wants to be part of the show and I said that ain’t gonna happen. That happens and all of a sudden, everyone’s feelings are hurt.”

I don’t Have The Authority: Ric Flair

Ric Flair claimed that he couldn’t put Lethal on the card even if he wanted because he doesn’t have the authority to do so:

“I don’t have the authority. Or even though I guess I’m the owner of this adventure, I don’t have the authority to put him on the card, so I think he’s upset about that, but he’ll get over it.”

Despite Lethal’s sentiments, The Nature Boy said that there hasn’t been a falling out between the two. He admitted that he has the influence to make something happen and shared the belief that Jay Lethal does not fit on the card for the show.

Quotes via WrestlingInc