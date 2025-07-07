Ric Flair Shows Fighting Spirit with Gym Return After Skin Cancer Battle

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is proving his legendary toughness extends beyond the wrestling ring, sharing a workout video that has fans celebrating his recovery progress from skin cancer treatment.

The Nature Boy posted footage of himself doing cardio at the gym on Twitter, accompanied by his trademark enthusiasm and a message that perfectly captures his resilience.

“Back In Business! A Little Blood Can’t Hold Me Back! I’ve Been Bleeding My Whole Life! WOOOOO!” – Ric Flair

Back In Business! A Little Blood Can’t Hold Me Back! I’ve Been Bleeding My Whole Life! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/BE19syBldN — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 7, 2025

The post comes as welcome news for fans concerned about Flair’s health journey. The 16-time world champion has been open about his skin cancer battle, recently revealing he’s undergoing treatment and will require surgery. His health issues forced him to cancel a fan event last month, leading to increased worry among the wrestling community.

True to form, Flair’s approach reflects the same toughness that made him a wrestling icon. His reference to “bleeding his whole life” connects his current struggles to decades of in-ring warfare, showing fans that the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” remains unbroken as he continues his treatment journey.