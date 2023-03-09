Ric Flair is “Totally Against” MJF Throwing Drink on Young Fan

Ric Flair may have spent much of his wrestling career as a dastardly heel, but even he knows when a line has been crossed.

At AEW Revolution 2023, MJF retained his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson, winning the first Iron Man match in AEW history.

During the match, MJF took a beverage (believed to be Tequila) from a fan and threw it on a child sitting in the crowd.

Many have called this a step too far for MJF who has earned praise in the past for his dedication to his heel-wrestling persona.

Totally Against

Ric Flair may be no angel (as fans learned from VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring) but he believes that MJF’s actions at Revolution were not warranted.

On his To Be The Man podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson asked Flair for his thoughts on MJF’s actions.

“It’s cheap heat. You want to do something to get heat and get the people excited that won’t hurt anybody? You cut yourself so deep that when you swing your hair, you throw blood all over them. I used to do it all the time when I had long hair. Then they feel like they’re part of the action.” Ric Flair.

While Flair did seem to say that last part in jest, he made his stance perfectly clear.

“I’m totally against throwing anything on a kid.” Ric Flair.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that this sort of behavior would not fly in WWE, the promotion MJF has teased joining next year.

AEW’s Response

What happened at Revolution was not an intended part of the show, and both the young fan and their guardian were incredibly upset.

The fan, Titus, was given AEW merchandise, tickets to this week’s Dynamite, and was able to go backstage at Revolution to meet the wrestlers.

At the Revolution post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan said that he and MJF had a serious talk about the champion’s actions.

