Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon On RAW 30th Anniversary Show

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair says he wants to see Vince McMahon on the upcoming RAW 30th anniversary show.

Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” and commented on the upcoming RAW 30th anniversary show later this month. The 16-time World Champ said he’d like to see Vince McMahon appear on the 30th anniversary show.

“I’m personally glad he’s back. I don’t begin to know, There’s only a few people that do know and I’m not one of them. I honestly believe that he lives and breathes the business and he just said to himself, ‘I own all this stuff. It’s mine. I built it.

“I want back in’, and I don’t blame him. Thirty years of being on TV on RAW. Think about that. Thirty years. I mean, it’s unbelievable. I hope he walks out that door in Philadelphia, busts the door open, stands there, and struts down that aisle and says, ‘I’m back.’ The place would go crazy. I guarantee it. That will be a rating,” Ric Flair said.

An appearance from McMahon is certainly a possibility. Now that he’s back in the fold with the company and has potentially sold WWE to Saudi Arabia. McMahon hasn’t been on WWE television for some time since making his exit from the company last year.

He was forced to step down as WWE CEO after investigations launched into alleged sexual misconduct with female employees. Soon after, McMahon retired from WWE as its head of creative, passing the torch to son-in-law Triple H.

It will be interesting to see if McMahon re-appears on WWE television given that he’s now back on the company’s board of directors.

