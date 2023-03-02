Ric Flair Reveals How Much Money He Made From His Last Match

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed that he made a massive amount of money from his last match.

Flair, who is foreseeing a third Hall of Fame induction, is one of the iconic names in the pro wrestling industry. ‘Naitch’ dominated the 80s. His in-ring prowess and mic work set a bar back in the day. However, the hard bumps in the squared circle took a toll on ‘The Nature Boy.’ Over the years he has dealt with several health issues.

However, on July 31, 2022, the 16-time World Champion returned to the ring for the first time since 2011 at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The event aired on FITE and generated a lot of buzz due to the legendary career of Ric Flair. The match saw some heavy criticism, given his age and the way the legend faked a heart attack during the bout.

Ric Flair reveals how much money he made

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson informed Flair that his last match came in third place for the Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic, behind only Vince McMahon‘s appearance on WWE SmackDown amid allegations of sexual misconduct and WWE’s continuing relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Ric Flair responded by stating that he made $300,000 dollars with his return to the ring.

“I don’t pay any attention to that. You know what I got to say to that? I made $300,000 dollars. Go f*** yourself. That’s right. I made $300,000 disgusting you. Disgust yourself for $300,000, and get in the shape that I got in. How about that, motherf***ers?” he said.

Flair recently made an on-screen appearance on the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night RAW.