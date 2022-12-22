Rich Swann Signs New Two-Year Contract With Impact

Rich Swann will be wrestling under the Impact Wrestling banner for years to come.

Swann has been wrestling for Impact since June 2018. He’s held a lot of gold during this run, including the Impact World Championship, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, the X-Division title and the recently-introduced Digital Media championship.

The 31-year-old star from Baltimore, MD will have many more opportunities to add further accolades to his resume. During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Swann announced that he’s signed a new two-year contract with the organization. The deal will keep him part of the Impact family through the end of 2024.

Swann tells CVV that his world has been ‘lighting up’ as of late. In addition to this new deal with Impact, he’s got a one-year-old baby boy (“Little Richard Jr.”) with fellow Impact star Su Yung.

He spoke very highly of Impact Wrestling, as well as the other stars on the roster.

“IMPACT Wrestling has done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect and it’s been a place where I’ve been able to grow. I’ve been able to watch other competitors grow and I’ve been able to watch the company grow into a spot to where it should be.” – Rich Swann

Swann has dealt with a series of injuries, which have been difficult to work through. Thankfully, Impact was supportive through all of it.

“Unfortunately, I broke my back and my leg, my hip, my foot, everything on my right side was damn-near damaged,” said Swann. “I was told by doctors that I wouldn’t walk the same, let alone wrestle again.”

He’d go on to become Impact World Champion, an accomplishment and opportunity he’ll never forget. Swann feels that he’s doing the best work of his career and now has two more years to show the fans what he’s capable of.

Swann is scheduled to compete against Steve Maclin on this week’s edition of Impact TV.