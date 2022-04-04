Rick Boogs Breaks Silence on WrestleMania Injury

Things didn’t go according to plan for Rick Boogs at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend in Dallas, Texas. Boogs teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura in the opener of Night One of “The Show Of Shows,” challenging The Usos for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

After a back-and-forth opening few minutes, Boogs began a spot where he would show off his strength by lifting both the Usos on his shoulders. However, his knee buckled and Boogs hit the mat in a significant amount of pain. Following some quick on-the-fly changes, Nakamura would take the pin from The Usos the end the match. Boogs was helped backstage as he couldn’t walk under his own power.

The result was a torn quad for Boogs, who will need to undergo surgery to repair the injury. He recently took to Instagram to reflect on the situation. Boogs confirmed tearing his quad completely off his tendon, but noted he plans to come back bigger, better, and stronger. Check out his full statement below.

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET.”