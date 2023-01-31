Rick Boogs Returns on WWE Raw, Out Since WrestleMania 38 Due to Injury

On tonight’s RAW, The Miz was whining about how he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble match and not getting a shot at the United States championship at Elimination Chamber.

Adam Pearce announced the newest member of the RAW roster: Rick Boogs. He wrestled Miz, who was wearing a $10,000 double-breasted suit his wife bought him.

The newest member of the #WWERaw roster … @rickboogswwe is ready to rock on Monday nights! pic.twitter.com/p1oHn0XdQZ — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023

Rick Boogs’ Return

At WrestleMania 38 during a match for the SmackDown tag team titles, Rick Boogs injured himself. He attempted to put both Usos on his shoulders in a fireman’s carry. Unfortunately, he tore his quadriceps.

Just weeks before WrestleMania 39, Boogs made his return to face The Miz. He easily beat the former champion in a matter of minutes.