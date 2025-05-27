Rick Derringer, Creator of Hulk Hogan’s Theme, Dead At 77

Rick Derringer, the legendary musician behind Hulk Hogan’s iconic entrance theme “Real American,” has died at the age of 77. Note: Rick Derringer was 77, not the age stated in the original. Derringer’s “Real American” became a defining anthem of the Hulkamania era and was prominently featured when the Hulkster returned to WWE in 2002.

Derringer’s contributions to wrestling extended far beyond the theme song for the controversial WWE Hall of Famer. He co-wrote Demolition’s entrance theme and served as a producer on both The Wrestling Album and Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II. His music helped define the soundtrack of 1980s wrestling for an entire generation of fans.

Beyond wrestling, Derringer enjoyed a distinguished music career that included more than a dozen studio albums as a solo artist. His 1973 debut All American Boy reached number 25 on the U.S. charts, showcasing his talent from the very beginning of his solo career. He collaborated with legendary artists including Steely Dan, Ringo Starr, and Cyndi Lauper—the latter of whom would also leave her mark on the world of professional wrestling.

The team at SEScoops extends our heartfelt condolences to Derringer’s friends, family, and all who knew him during this difficult time.