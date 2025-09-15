Boxer Ricky Hatton, Former WWE Raw Host, Dead Aged 46

Hatton also worked with Floyd Mayweather, another boxing name with ties to pro wrestling., We at SEScoops would like to share our condolences to his family at this sad time.

Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, the former world boxing champion who made a memorable crossover into WWE in 2009, has died at the age of 46. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers were called to an address in Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, September 14, where they discovered Hatton’s body. Authorities have stated that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Hatton was one of the fiercest and most popular boxers of his generation, achieving major success in the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions. His career peaked in 2005, when he defeated Kostya Tszyu in Manchester to claim the IBF light-welterweight championship — a win that cemented him as a British sporting hero.

In the world of professional wrestling, Hatton made a guest appearance as host of WWE Monday Night Raw in Sheffield in 2009. During the broadcast, he stepped into the ring for a special “boxer vs. wrestler” match against Chavo Guerrero. The match ended with Hatton knocking out Guerrero to a thunderous ovation from the UK crowd.

Rest in peace, Ricky Hatton.