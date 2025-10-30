Ricky Saints Reveals The One Thing That Will Make Him Retire

WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints has had a fast rise in WWE, and he has a clear message for anyone who thinks he’s satisfied: he’s not comfortable, and he’s glad. In a recent interview, Saints reflected on his rapid success and why he believes getting comfortable is the first step toward the end of a career.

Speaking on “Busted Open Radio,” Saints was asked about his journey to the top of the brand, which saw him win both the North American and NXT Championships within his first year.

“I think the day that I’m comfortable is the day I should retire. So, no, I’m not comfortable, and I’m glad. But I am happy. Everything has been good. Everything has been like, in a way, everything I had been… not looking for, but wanting fulfillment and the creativity, expressing that for a year. I’m getting that.”

At No Mercy on September 27, Saints defeated Oba Femi to win the NXT Championship. Saints retained the NXT Championship this past Saturday at NXT Halloween Havoc, defeating Trick Williams in the main event.

“I can’t ask for anything better, especially in the situation, if you really think about it. Within eight months, I was already North American Champion, and now I’m the NXT Champion. That’s wild, but I’m not surprised.”