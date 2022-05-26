Ricky Starks has Brutal Response to Critical fan at AEW Dynamite

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks didn’t hold back during an interaction with a fan at this week’s edition of Dynamite.

Competing in a three-way match this week, Starks faced Jungle Boy and Swerve Strickland in a match the latter won.

During one spot, Starks misses the majority of a stomp onto Strickland from the apron, and a fan responds saying “you missed him.”

The irate Starks fired back, saying “yeah, and your daddy should’ve missed you when he came you punk ass b*tch.”

Ricky Starks in AEW

Starks made his debut for AEW in June 2020, and immediately made an impression upon his arrival.

Unsuccessfully challenging for the TNT Championship, held at the time by Cody Rhodes, Starks was signed to a deal by Tony Khan shortly after.

At July 2021’s Fyter Fest, Starks would capture the FTW Championship from Brian Cage, marking his first title in AEW, though it is not an officially sanctioned title.

Starks has had seven successful title defenses since winning the title, against the likes of Cage, Strickland, Matt Sydal, and others.

Since September 2021, Starks has also worked as part of the commentary team for AEW Rampage, replacing Mark Henry.