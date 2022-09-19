Ricochet Comments on NXT Changes, Making History, More

WWE Superstar Ricochet is excited for the future of NXT after the changes teased for the show on the latest episode.

This week’s NXT 2.0 marked the one-year anniversary of the show’s relaunch in September 2021, which was met with a hostile response by fans at the time. The latest episode ended with the NXT 2.0 fading into a black and gold design, which many have seen as the return of the original NXT.

Ricochet knows all about NXT, having joined the brand in early 2018 before his call-up the following year. Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports, Ricochet shared his views on the revamp, and is excited for the future.

“NXT 2.0 was trying something new, trying something different. I think it was just so sudden, so quick, that people didn’t get a chance to really adjust. That was the biggest aspect whatever you thought of it.

“But now I think it changing again, not back to what it was, but to something different, something that I feel like will be better… and it really might start be something bigger. Who knows? But I think it’s so cool to be thinking about the future.”

Making History

Ricochet has been with WWE for under five years, but has already made it into the proverbial ‘history books.’

Earlier this year, the high-flyer captured the Intercontinental Championship, making him the first (and only person) to hold that title, the United States Title, and the NXT North American Championship.

Ricochet explained how he wasn’t even aware of the accolade until it was pointed out.

“That was something that I was really unaware of until on Twitter, I found out. Someone posted it and I was like “Oh wow! I guess so!” But that’s awesome. Especially being organic and natural, not being something we planned, make it even better.”

Making it into WWE’s history books is extra special for the ‘One and Only,’ who opened up about thinking he’d never make it to WWE.

“Somebody, who didn’t even get into wrestling because they didn’t think they’d ever be in the WWE because they’re so small. So to now be in the history of books as far as that goes, and I feel like I have a couple more things that can go into the history book as well.”

Presentation

Ricochet’s Intercontinental Championship lasted under 100 days before he was dethroned by Gunther, and the One and Only missed out on competing at WrestleMania.

At the time, fans criticized WWE’s treatment of both the IC and U.S. Titles, which have both been featured more prominently in recent weeks.

Speaking about the WWE main roster mid-card titles, Ricochet spoke about the post-Vince McMahon era and the importance of presentation.

“I think just presentation of the championships has always been important to me. Around ’92 ’93 ’94 ’95 ’96 ’97 ’98 ’99 like it was all about the champion.

“I think there will probably be you know more light on those which I think will help viewers watch it a little better and understand okay they’re going after that. So I think it’s all going to be perceived it’s going to be a great product.”

Ricochet added that “everyone” is thinking up new ideas as part of the new creative direction for the promotion.

Please credit Steve Fall with a link to SEScoops if you use any of the quotes from this article.