Ricochet & Samantha Irwin Engaged to be Married

Ricochet and Samantha Irwin are set to become man and wife as the two are engaged to be married.

Ricochet took to his Instagram account to share the news when he posted three photos. He included a photo of the ring, one of him proposing and one of them kissing. Congratulations to the happy couple.

The Engagement

“She said YES! When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much,” Ricochet wrote in the caption.

Irvin works for WWE as a ring announcer and correspondent.

Ricochet is best known for his time with various Japanese promotions before joining WWE, including Dragon Gate and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). In Lucha Underground, Ricochet competed as Prince Puma, becoming the first person to win the Lucha Underground title twice.

Ricochet found success in NXT in 2018 after signing with WWE. Ricochet began making appearances on the main roster in February 2019. Last year, he would go on to capture the Intercontinental Championship, making him the first wrestler to hold the United States, Intercontinental, and North American Championships.