Ridge Holland Shares Update After Foot Surgery Following TNA Injury

Former WWE Superstar Ridge Holland is recovering from foot surgery and has begun physical therapy. Holland shared the update recently on his Instagram account, providing a glimpse into his recovery process.

Holland sustained the injury earlier this month during TNA tapings. This setback comes shortly after his departure from WWE, as the company opted not to renew his contract.

Holland posted a photo with the caption, “First day of PT! #recovery #surgery.” The post indicates a positive attitude as he begins the rehabilitation process, as reported by eWrestlingNews.com.

Holland’s exit from WWE marks the end of his run with the company. He is now focused on recovering from his injury and potentially exploring future opportunities in professional wrestling once he is fully healed.