Ridge Holland Announces WWE Departure Amid Injury

Ridge Holland will not be renewed for his WWE contract after residual injury complications he sustained at a TNA taping. Holland kept fans abreast of this news on his personal social media and relayed to his fanbase that he would not be continuing on with WWE, at least at this juncture. His current contractual agreement with the promotion is said to elapse on November 14th and the TKO helmed property has decided to not seek to extend that deal per the wrestler himself.
Holland’s WWE journey began in 2018 with some more momentum being gathered for him during his 2020 run with NXT. Holland’s 2021 main roster moves under the Smackdown banner saw his involvement with Sheamus and Pete Dunne in the the Brawling Brutes faction. Ridge Holland is also infamously tied to an accident with Big E that has kept the former WWE champion on the sidelines with neck injury issues since 2022 after an errant belly to belly suplex was delivered outside of the ring.
2023 onward saw Holland return to NXT for a stint with the tag titles as well as appearances with both Evolve and TNA before the news of this departure came to light.
Ridge Holland’s full statement regarding his release from WWE
Ridge Holland’s full statement on social media, with an h/t to 411 Mania, reads as follows,
“I’ve been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th. WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury.”
“but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support.”
“My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I’m still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience. The shining light that has always kept me going is the HUGE support from a handful of special human beings. Thank you.”
“I’m unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business…..so stay tuned. Cheers”