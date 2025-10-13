Ridge Holland Announces WWE Departure Amid Injury

Ridge Holland will not be renewed for his WWE contract after residual injury complications he sustained at a TNA taping. Holland kept fans abreast of this news on his personal social media and relayed to his fanbase that he would not be continuing on with WWE, at least at this juncture. His current contractual agreement with the promotion is said to elapse on November 14th and the TKO helmed property has decided to not seek to extend that deal per the wrestler himself.

Holland’s WWE journey began in 2018 with some more momentum being gathered for him during his 2020 run with NXT. Holland’s 2021 main roster moves under the Smackdown banner saw his involvement with Sheamus and Pete Dunne in the the Brawling Brutes faction. Ridge Holland is also infamously tied to an accident with Big E that has kept the former WWE champion on the sidelines with neck injury issues since 2022 after an errant belly to belly suplex was delivered outside of the ring.

2023 onward saw Holland return to NXT for a stint with the tag titles as well as appearances with both Evolve and TNA before the news of this departure came to light.

Ridge Holland’s full statement regarding his release from WWE

Ridge Holland’s full statement on social media, with an h/t to 411 Mania, reads as follows,