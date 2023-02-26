“The Right Call” – AEW Star Defends Sami Zayn’s Loss at WWE Elimination Chamber

Should Sami Zayn have captured the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last week at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event?

Over the past year, Zayn, who always had a devoted fanbase, has become one of WWE’s most popular stars in recent memory, thanks to his work with the Bloodline.

At last weekend’s event, Zayn came up short against Roman Reigns, in the Canadian’s first one-on-one World Championship opportunity at a Premium Live Event.

The Right Call

Given Zayn’s immense popularity, and the fact that WWE Elimination Chamber was in Montreal, many have said that a title change should have happened.

WWE evidently felt differently, and at this time, the main event of WrestleMania 39 will see Cody Rhodes challenge Reigns for the title.

During the latest episode of his Extreme Life podcast, AEW‘s Matt Hardy justified the booking decision.

“Cody has been an investment by WWE. Obviously, he was an investment when you saw that he had that injury and he still went into Hell in the Cell and he defeated Seth Rollins three matches straight. It was very obvious they had big plans for Cody Rhodes.”

“I think it’s the right move and I don’t think it hurts Sami one bit.” Matt Hardy.

“Let him be the guy to defeat Roman, I think that’s the way to go. I think it’s the right move and I don’t think it hurts Sami one bit. If anything, that loss elevated Sami. It didn’t hurt him. It helped him. Also, you have a built-in competitor for Cody down the road with Sami.”

Hardy added that Sami is a “legitimate world champion level contender,” and reiterated that the loss in Montreal was the “right call.”

What’s Next for Sami Zayn?

While Sami Zayn will not be in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture at WrestleMania, he may still leave with gold.

It is rumored that Zayn will team with Kevin Owens this April to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Given Zayn’s popularity, there is a possibility that this match could headline Night One of WrestleMania, though nothing has been publicly confirmed at this time.

