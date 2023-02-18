Former AEW Champion Expected Back Soon

Former AEW Women’s Champion Riho has not wrestled a match this year but latest reports suggest that she could be returning soon.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on the female star in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He claimed that she could be back as early as next week.

Regarding the possible plans for her return, Meltzer mentioned that Tony Khan could use her for ROH since the AEW stories all seem to be based around talents such as Britt Baker and Saraya.

Riho was the Inaugural AEW champion who won the title on the very first episode of Dynamite. She held the belt for 133 days before dropping it to Nyla Rose.

The former champion last wrestled during a SPW show back on November 25 last year. She competed in a triple threat match for SPW Queen of The Asia title.

Her last AEW match came on November 9 from Agganis Arena in Boston. She teamed up with Willow Nightingale to defeat Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga in a tag team match during a Dark: Elevation episode.

The reason behind Riho’s absence from the ring is unclear. We will have to see if the AEW star reveals any detail regarding it when she returns to the company.