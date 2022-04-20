Dude! RK-Bro 4:20 T-Shirt on Sale at WWEShop

WWE Raw tag team champions RK-Bro have a festive new t-shirt available at WWEShop.com.

To commemorate April 20th (“4:20”), WWE is now selling an RK-Bro t-shirt inspired by Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s iconic Austin 3:16 shirt.

The shirt reads, “RK-bro 4:20” in green text on the front and “… says I just smoked your asssssss” on the back.

According to Randy Orton, it “took some work” to get the shirt made. The RKBro 4:20 shirt is on sale today only and begins shipping on May 5th.

In case there was any uncertainty about what the shirt is referencing, an image at WWEShop promoting the gear depicts Orton and Riddle surrounded by a puff of smoke. Click below to pre-order:

RK-Bro 4:20

Marijuana is a banned substance under WWE’s talent wellness policy, but that hasn’t stopped various Superstars from partaking in the illicit activity.

During a 2020 interview with Ariel Helwani for ESPN, Riddle shared his views on marijuana.

“I’m a supporter of it, you know, it’s medically legal in most states. And I know most companies, aren’t you know, punishing people [for it] anymore. I know since my stint with WWE I’ve had no problems. You know they understand my situation, they know I’ve fought in UFC, they know I’ve had multiple surgeries, they know I bump all around the ring and I take damage and everything else and I’m 34 years old.

“And as long as I am not hurting anybody or doing anything they make sure they test me all the time. They know everything about me. They test us for everything all the time. So its like, you know, I’m well taken care of and I’m good. They understand who the Bro is.”

Last year, Randy Orton revealed that he got high with Snoop Dogg backstage at WrestleMania 24. The Viper made sure to clarify that wasn’t the first time he had used marijuana, just the first time he smoked with Snoop.