RK-Bro Retains Raw Tag Team Titles At WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) put the titles on the line against The Street Profits (Chad Gable & Otis) and Alpha Academy (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) in a triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

The match started off slow and picked up. Orton with back suplexes to Gable and Ford on the announce tables. Dawkins blocked an RKO with a spinebuster to Orton. Riddle hit a spring board RKO to Ford. The finish saw Gable go for a dive off the top rope and Orton hit the RKO for the win.

Post-match, Street Profits and RK-Bro went to celebrate with Gable Steveson, but Gable smacked the cup out of Steveson’s hand. Gable told him told Steveson to shut up and Steveson hit a belly-to-belly suplex.

In early march, RK-Bro regained the Raw Tag Team Titles by defeating Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat match where Alpha Academy were the champions. They had won the titles from RK-Bro in January.

The Street Profits confronted RK-Bro on Raw and challenged them to a title match at WrestleMania as they brought up that they had defeated Orton & Riddle in a tag match before RK-Bro won the titles.

Alpha Academy then inserted themselves into the match by interrupting a singles match between Riddle and Ford. They also had a rematch clause.