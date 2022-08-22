Road Dogg Calls AEW TV Production ‘Horrible’

Road Dogg is not a fan of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and their TV production style.

The WWE Hall Of Famer was a guest on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast recently, where he discussed AEW and their progress as a young promotion. Specifically, Road Dogg talked about AEW’s production style, which he called “horrible.”

“The production of the show, not how you produce and execute the creative, but the production of the show is horrible. I have been very, very open to saying that.

“From a television point of view, and you can not like me for saying it, you can not like me for whatever you want to not like me for, but WWE is good TV.

“I think you could bring, I know I could bring, that good TV and execute it from a production and a camera standpoint to them. I just think they have too many people.

“I lose track of who all they are, They don’t focus on one. They tell the long term story, but the only reason they do that is because each guy’s only on TV every four weeks.”

Road Dogg, real name Brian James, isn’t the only professional wrestling veteran to have some harsh criticisms for AEW. Eric Bischoff‘s relationship with president Tony Khan has soured over the past several months for his own criticisms.

However, James seems to be approaching his analysis of AEW from a different perspective. He seems to be open to bringing his talents to the company as an official, helping it grow and improve.

James has said numerous times, he’s surprised that Khan hasn’t reached out to him for a job yet. With over 30 years of experience in the industry as a competitor, producer, and writer, James would certainly bring a wealth of knowledge to the table.

