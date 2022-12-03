Robert Roode Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery

WWE’s Robert Roode is on the road to recovery after undergoing neck fusion surgery

The former WWE NXT Champion posted photos after his surgery on Instagram, which he indicated was for fusion to his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae that was done in Birmingham, Alabama. He wrote the following on the surgery:

Roode’s Statement

“Big thank you to Dr. Andy Cordover and his amazing staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. C5/6 fusion is complete. Now the work begins. Recovery and Rehabilitation. Looking forward to the challenge. Thanks @deneane__17. You’re the best.”

In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and mentioned going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from an injury.

Roode expressed his thanks to Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which typically performs surgery on injured WWE stars. He posted a picture in the post that indicated he had surgery, but he didn’t explain why he was going to the facility.

Since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1st episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Dallas, Texas, Roode has not competed and has not made an appearance on television. Before he left, Dolph Ziggler was paired with Roode on WWE television.