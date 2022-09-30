Update On Robert Roode Amid WWE Absence

Robert Roode has seemingly provided an update on his status amid the various rumors about his absence from the WWE ring.

The former NXT champion recently posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday. He tagged in Southlake Orthopaedics and noted that he recently had a medical procedure done in Birmingham, AL:

“Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL. Big thank you to @southlakeortho and @andrews_sports_medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel.”

Robert Roode joined WWE back in 2016. He had a successful run in NXT where he won the brand’s top title once during his tenure.

The former TNA world champion made his main roster debut in August 2017. He has been a regular for WWE programming ever since and has won multiple titles in the company.

Roode however, hasn’t been seen on WWE programming in the recent while. His last match came on June 25 where he competed against Omos on a live event.

There is no word on if Robert Roode is expected to stay out of action following the medical procedure. We will keep you posted on his status.