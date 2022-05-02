Roderick Strong Has Requested His WWE Release

Roderick Strong wants out of WWE as he has asked for his release “multiple times” over the last several months. Fightful Select reported the news today.

Per the report, Strong has grown frustrated with many things over the past year within the company. Despite his request, WWE has denied it.

Strong was also pitched a name change, which he was against. There were many within the company that was surprised that Strong was not included in last week’s cuts as he made it clear he wanted to be let go.

Strong has remained professional in his handling of creative week-to-week. It was added that WWE currently has no plans to release Strong and says he factors into their creative plan.

Strong is the last member of the Undisputed Era that remains with WWE as Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are all in a stable in AEW. He was put in the Diamond Mine stable last year. The original idea for the group was for it to feature Stong, Tyler Rust, Arturo Ruas, Malcolm Bivens, Hideki Suzuki, and his wife Marina Shafir.

Less than a year later, all of the members except for Strong remain with WWE. Prior to the group forming, Strong re-signed with WWE shortly before that.

Reactions to Roderick Strong Requesting His Release

"I want to leave. I am unhappy." – independent contractor



"Sorry, but we insist you remain here. You signed a contract." – WWE



"Yet you can release me at any time?" – independent contractor



"Yes. Part of the contract." – WWE



"No wonder I am unhappy." – independent contractor — Hangman Adam Cage (@JaimsVanDerBeek) May 2, 2022

Free Roddy — Andrew Rich (@AndrewTRich) May 2, 2022

Roderick Strong is a textbook example of WWE basically telling a talent "We don't see enough in you to push you in any significant way but we paradoxically see you as way too valuable to allow you to jump to the competition." — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) May 2, 2022

WWE has reportedly denied Roderick Strong's release because he factors into creative plans but they cut Malcolm Bivens, who is part of that same storyline, last week.



Dexter Lumis and Persia Pirotta were TV regulars too.



Absurd. — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) May 2, 2022