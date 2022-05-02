Roderick Strong Has Requested His WWE Release

Roderick Strong wants out of WWE as he has asked for his release “multiple times” over the last several months. Fightful Select reported the news today.
Per the report, Strong has grown frustrated with many things over the past year within the company. Despite his request, WWE has denied it.
Strong was also pitched a name change, which he was against. There were many within the company that was surprised that Strong was not included in last week’s cuts as he made it clear he wanted to be let go.
Strong has remained professional in his handling of creative week-to-week. It was added that WWE currently has no plans to release Strong and says he factors into their creative plan.
Strong is the last member of the Undisputed Era that remains with WWE as Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are all in a stable in AEW. He was put in the Diamond Mine stable last year. The original idea for the group was for it to feature Stong, Tyler Rust, Arturo Ruas, Malcolm Bivens, Hideki Suzuki, and his wife Marina Shafir.
Less than a year later, all of the members except for Strong remain with WWE. Prior to the group forming, Strong re-signed with WWE shortly before that.