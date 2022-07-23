ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 Live Results & Discussion

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022. The PPV airs live from Lowell, MA at the Tsongas Center. The kickoff show (Zero Hour) begins at 7PM with the main show starting at 8PM Eastern.

ROH Death Before Dishonor Results

Colt Cabana def. Anthony Henry (pre-show)

Trust Busters def. Shinobi Shadow Squad (pre-show)

Brian Cage & the Gates of Agony def. Blake Christian, Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne (pre-show)

Willow Nightingale def. Allison Kay (pre-show)

Claudio Castagnoli def. Jonathan Gresham to become the new ROH Champion

Dalton Castle & The Boys def. The Righteous to become the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions

Share your thoughts in the comments and refresh this page during the PPV for live updates!

Claudio Castagnoli Captured The ROH Championship

Jonathan Gresham defended the ROH Championship against Claudio Castagnoli in the first match of Death Before Dishonor. William Regal accompanied Claudio to the ring. Prince Nana has apparently purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises in storyline and he accompanied ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham to the ring. The crowd was heavily behind Castagnoli early.

Claudio controlled the match early and connected with the Swing. Gresham battled back with a series of strikes and posed for the crowd. The champ hit Claudio with a Dragon Screw and applied a knee bar in the middle of the ring. Claudio showed off his strength with a slam and went for the cover but Gresham kicked out at two.

Gresham focused his attack on Claudio’s knee and leveled him with a chop block. The champ went for a submission hold but Claudio booted him away. Castagnoli connected with a Tilt-a-Whirl Backbreaker and went for the cover but Gresham kicked out at two. Claudio followed it up with a big uppercut for a near fall.

Jonathan went after Claudio’s knee again and hobbled the challenger. The champ hit a Missile Dropkick and a forearm to the face for a near fall. Gresham quickly got Castagnoli in an Ankle Lock but Claudio reached the bottom rope to break the hold and the title match continued.

Castagnoli took a couple of chops to the chest but shrugged them off. Claudio decked Gresham with an uppercut but the champion responded with an Enziguri. Castagnoli went for a move but his knee gave out. Gresham capitalized with an Ankle Lock and then planted Claudio with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Claudio hit a big uppercut and went for the Neutralizer but Gresham escaped. Jonathan went for a roll-up but Claudio kicked out and decked him with a Clothesline. Castagnoli delivered a bunch of elbow strikes to Gresham and followed it up with the Ricola Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Claudio Castagnoli is the new Ring of Honor Champion. After the match, Castagnoli and Gresham shook hands.

Dalton Castle & The Boys Are The New 6-Man Tag Team Champions

The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch, Bateman) defended their Six-Man Tag Team championships Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate). The Righteous dominated the action early and beat The Boys down. Vincent tagged in and connected with a Suplex. Castle battled back by throwing The Boys onto The Righteous outside the ring over and over again to a big pop from the crowd. The action broke down into a brawl and The Righteous isolated one of The Boys in the ring.

Vincent hit Death From Above but Dalton broke up the cover at two. Vincent hit a Cutter and then a Suicide Dive onto Castle outside the ring. Dalton hit Vincent with a Hurricanrana as Dutch delivered a Bossman Slam. Dalton Castle hit Dutch with a German Suplex. Castle then delivered the Bang-A-Rang for the pinfall victory. Dalton Castle & The Boys are the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

ROH Pure Championship

Wheeler Yuta defended the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. William Regal accompanied Yuta to the ring and joined commentary for the bout. Ace Steel, John Walters, and Josh Woods were the judges. Wheeler controlled the action early and applied a submission hold. Garcia battled back and launched Yuta out of the ring.

Garcia beat the champion down before bringing him back into the ring. Daniel went for a cover and started yelling at the referee to count faster. Wheeler connected with a Body Slam and followed it up with a Senton. Yuta planted Garcia with two German Suplexes and went for a third but Daniel escaped.

Yuta and Garcia traded shots until they both fell down in the middle of the ring. Garcia and Wheeler then brilliantly traded strikes and submission holds as the crowd got into the match. Yuta locked in a Liontamer in the middle of the ring but the Jericho Appreciation Society member used one of his rope breaks to get out of the hold.

Daniel planted Wheeler with a Piledriver and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two.