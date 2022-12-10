ROH Final Battle 2022 Results, Takeaways: Jericho vs. Castagnoli, Dog Collar Match, New Champions

ROH Final Battle 2022 aired live today at Eastern at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. There were six titles defended during the PPV. Chris Jericho put the ROH Championship on the line against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event.

Zero Hour Results

Jeff Cobb def. Mascara Dorada (FKA as Gran Metalik in WWE)

Matt Menard & Angelo Parker def. World Famous Cheeseburger & Eli Isom

Willow Nightingale def. Trish Adora

Top Flight def. The Kingdom

Final Battle 2022 Results

AR Fox & Blake Christian def. Rush & Dralistico

Athena def. Mercedes Martinez to become the new ROH Women’s Champion

Swerve in Our Glory def. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Lioana) def. Dalton Castle & The Boys to become the new ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions

Wheeler Yuta def. Daniel Garcia to become the new ROH Pure Champion

The Briscoes def. FTR in a Dog Collar match to win the ROH Tag Team Championships

Samoa Joe def. Juice Robinson to retain the ROH TV Championship

Claudio Castagnoli def. Chris Jericho to become the new ROH Champion

Zero Hour

Jeff Cobb def. Mascara Dorada

Dorada sent Cobb out of the ring and went for a Crossbody but Jeff caught him. Cobb Suplexed Dorada into the ring post and then onto the apron. Back in the ring, Cobb charged but Dorada got out of the way.

Cobb crashed into the post and tumbled out of the ring. Mascara hit a Corkscrew Flip onto Cobb before the action returned to the ring. Dorada followed it up with a Springboard Senton for a near fall. Cobb hit a standing Moonsault for a two count. Mascara hit a Bulldog off the top rope for a two count. Cobb responded with a massive Powerslam for the pinfall victory. The two shook hands after the match.

Jericho Appreciation Society def. Shinobi Shadow Squad

Shinobi Shadow Squad (Eli Isom, World Famous Cheeseburger) battled Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker. JAS isolated Cheeseburger in the ring and beat him down in the corner. Parker connected with an Elbow Drop and bashed Isom off the ring apron.

Eli got the tag and beat Menard down in the corner. Isom hit Parker with a Neckbreaker and Cheeseburger followed it up with a Double Stomp. Menard hit Isom with a Suplex and JAS followed it up with a Brainbuster for the pinfall victory.

Willow Nightingale def. Trish Adora

Willow Nightingale faced Trish Adora during Zero Hour. Adora got in some offense early but Nightingale battled back. Willow hit a scoop slam followed by a Crossbody for a near fall. Trish responded with a running kick to Willow’s jaw for a near fall.

Nightingale cartwheeled across the ring and leveled Adora with a couple of Clotheslines. Willow followed it up with a bunch of chops in the corner and a Hip Attack. She climbed to the middle turnbuckle and hit a Dropkick for a two count.

Adora connected with a Northern Lights Suplex but Nightgale wouldn’t stay down. Nightingale sent Adora flying across the ring. Willow followed it up with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Top Flight def. The Kingdom

Dante & Darius Martin battled Matt Taven and Mike Bennett tonight. Maria Kanellis was ras ringside for the match. Dante hit Bennett with a Dropkick and tagged in Darius. Taven tagged in a Darius hit him with a Spinebuster.

Taven accidentally booted Bennett in the face and Top Flight capitalized and beat Matt down in the corner. Dante connected with a Dropkick that knocked Mike Bennett off the ring apron. Taven hit Dante with an Enziguri and Bennett followed it up with a Clothesine.

Back in the ring, The Kingdom ran into each other again and Dante got the tag. Darius hit Taven with a Crossbody and then an Enziguri to Bennett. Maria Kanellis hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Taven hit the Purple Thunder Bomb.

Bennett tagged in and hit Darius with some chops to the chest. Bennett connected with a Suplex for a two count and tagged in Bennett. Mike hit a Spinebuster and Taven followed it up with a springboard Moonsault. Taven and Bennett hit an Enzigui/Elbow Drop combo but Darius kicked out at two.

Darius battled back with a bunch of strikes but Bennett poked him in the eye. Darius hit a Spanish Fly as Dante fired up the crowd. Dante and Matt Taven tagged in. Dante hit a Clothesline and followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a two count. Darius tagged back in and hit a Cutter for a near fall. Darius hit a Tornado DDT but Bennett broke up the cover at two.

Taven connected with a running knee but Darius wouldn’t stay down. Darius leveled Bennett with a dive but turned around into a Splash but Darius. The referee kicked Maria Kanellis out from ringside as the crowd cheered. Top Flight hit an insane Powerbomb/Flip move on Bennett for the pinfall victory. The two teams shook hands after the match.

ROH Final Battle 2022

AR Fox & Blake Christian def. Rush & Dralistico

Dralistico and Blake Christian started off the action. The action spilled outside the ring and Dralistico Powerbombed AR Fox onto the steel steps. Rush and Dralistico dominated the next few minutes and kept Blake isolated in the ring.

AR Fox tagged in and hit Dralistico with a Slingblade. Fox hit Rush with a Springboard Dropkick and fired up the crowd. Fox hit a Crossbody onto Rush and Dralistico outside the ring. Back in the ring, he hit a Swanton on Dralistico for a near fall.

Rush hit AR Fox with a big boot and then hurled Blake into the barricade. Dralistico took Fox and Christian out with a flip and rolled Fox back into the ring. Blake Christian hit a springboard 450 Splash and perched Dralistico up on the top rope. The finish devolved into a botch fest with AR Fox stealing the win. Rush and Dralistico beat Fox and Christian down after the match.

Athena Captured the ROH Women’s Championship

Mercedes Martinez defended the ROH Women’s Championship against Athena at Final Battle 2022. Athena controlled the action early but Martinez hit a Spinebuster for a near fall. Mercedes and Athena battled to the top rope. Martinez went for a Suplex but Athena held onto the turnbuckle.

Athena knocked Martinez to the canvas and hit a Superkick for a near fall. Mercedes connected with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Athena kicked out at two. Martinez applied a Cloverleaf submission but Athena was able to escape.

The challenger connected with a slam on the ring apron and dragged Mercedes out of the ring. Athena sent Martinez into the barricade but took a break to pose and Martinez capitalized with a Clothesline. Martinez hit a Twisting Neckbreaker off the barricade and onto the floor outside the ring.

Athena bit Mercedes’ arm to escape a surfboard submission and hit a Backstabber but Martinez grabbed the bottom rope to break up the cover. Athena got pissed at the referee before ripping off the turnbuckle pad. Athena Dropkicked her into the exposed turnbuckle and followed it up with the O-Face (Eclipse) for the pinfall victory. Athena is the new ROH Women’s Champion.

Swerve in Our Glory def. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey, Strickland Left During the Match

Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) battled Shane Tayor and JD Griffey tonight at ROH Final Battle 2022. Swerve and JD started off the match. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland didn’t appear to be on the same page during their entrance (can they coexist?!).

Griffey and Taylor controlled the match for the first few minutes and isolated Swerve in the corner. Taylor hit a massive Leg Drop on Strickland on the apron but somehow Swerve kicked out at two. Keith Lee and Shane Taylor tagged in and circled each other in the middle of the ring.

Taylor jumped off the middle rope but Keith Lee caught him and the crowd popped. Swerve sent Taylor out of the ring by pulling the top rope down and he tumbled to the floor. JD Griffey went for a dive but Keith Lee caught him. Lee dropped him and Swerve hit a running kick.

Shane hit a Neckbreaker on Strickland but Keith Lee didn’t try to break up the cover. Strickland kicked out at two and Griffey got him in a submission hold. Keith broke it up with a Moonsault off the middle turnbuckle. Keith Lee and Shane Taylor tagged in again but all four men got into the ring.

The two teams traded punches but Keith accidentally caught Strickland in the face with a forearm shot. Taylor hit Keith with Welcome to the Land for a two count. Griffey hit a running knee on Lee but he still wouldn’t stay down. Strickland left Keith Lee behind but Keith still hit a Powerslam on Griffey for the pinfall victory.

The Embassy Won the 6-Man Tag Titles

Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate)defended the 6-Man Tag Team Championships against Brian Cage & Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona). The champs danced around and fired up the crowd outside the ring before Castle hit a shoulder tackle in the ring. Brian Cage tagged in and Castle tagged Brandon in.

The Boys hit Cage with a couple of Enziguris and knocked him down with a Dropkick. Toa Liona tagged in and leveled The Boys with a shoulder tackle. Brian hit a slam and tagged in Kaun. He connected with a Backbreaker and tagged in Cage again. Toa hit a Senton and Cage hit Tate with a Superplex.

Tate hit Kaun with a DDT and tagged in Dalton Castle. Dalton sent Cage out of the ring and hit him with an Exploder Suplex when he got back in the squared circle. Dalton got Liona up for a German Suplex and the crowd popped. Liona planted The Boys with a double Samoan Drop and stacked them on top of each other for a two count. Brian Cage hit a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Cage & Gates of Agony are the new ROH 6-Man Tag Team Champions.

Wheeler Yuta won the ROH Pure Championship

Angelo Parker and Matt Menard brawled with Top Flight. Parker said that Ring of Honor has always been garbage because of “flippy floppy” wrestlers and Chris Jericho is saving the promotion. Menard pulled out a bucket hat and said Claudio Castagnoli will become a sports entertainer later tonight.

Daniel Garcia defended the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta tonight. Garcia controlled the first five minutes of the match. Yuta tried to battle back but Garcia got him in a headlock in the middle of the ring.

Yuta escaped and hit a Dropkick off the top rope. Daniel got Yuta in a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Yuta escaped and connected with a Dropkick of his own. Yuta followed it up with a Piledriver for a two count and then a ton of elbow strikes to the side of Garcia’s head. Garcia passed out and Wheeler won the ROH Pure Championship.

The Briscoes won the ROH Tag Team Championships in a Wild Dog Collar Match

FTR defended the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a double Dog Collar match. Dax Harwood and Jay Briscoe were collared to each other, Cash Wheeler and Mark Briscoe were collared together. Cash sent Mark into the steel steps and busted him open right away.

Jay and Dax Harwood battled into the crowd and Dax threw a drink in Briscoe’s face. Mark hit a Senton on Cash off of the entrance ramps. Harwood started raking the chain across Jay’s eyes in the ring. Mark Briscoe broke it up and they started beating the hell out of Dax while Cash recovered from the Senton outside the ring.

Jay wrapped the chain around his hand and punched Dax in the face several times before stomping him down. Mark whipped Cash with the steel outside the ring. FTR battled back and launched a chair into Jay’s face and he was busted open. Harwood lifted Mark up in the Electric Chair and Cash hit a flying punch with the steel wrapped around his hand for a near fall.

Jay hit Cash with a Neckbreaker and Mark followed it up with an Elbow Drop with the chain for a near fall. Mark set up a table and battled with Cash outside the ring. Briscoe planted Wheeler with a Suplex on the floor as Jay perched Dax up on the top turnbuckle.

Harwood wrapped the chain around his head and hit a Flying Headbutt. The referee then got caught in the crossfire and got busted open. Mark knocked Cash off the ring apron and hit him with a Dropkick. Mark put Wheeler on the table he set up earlier and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Wheeler hopped up and whipped Briscoe down to the floor and on top of a pile of chairs. Back in the ring, Jay hit a Piledriver on Wheeler on top of the steel chain but he kicked out at two.

Jay bashed Dax over the back with a steel chair several times and then set one up in the middle of the ring. Harwood hit Jay with a low blow and then a Piledriver but somehow Jay kicked out at two. FTR slid a bunch of tables in the ring and Harwood hit Jay with a bunch of chops to the chest.

Dax tried for a Piledriver onto the chairs off the 2nd turnbuckle but Jay escaped. Jay returned the favor with a low blow and delivered a Superplex onto the chairs below. Jay got Dax in a Crossface in the middle of the ring the chain across his face. Wheeler tried to break it up but Mark held his chain. The Briscoes are the now 13-time ROH Tag Team Champions.

Samoa Joe Retained the ROH TV Championship

Samoa Joe defended the ROH TV Championship against Juice Robinson tonight at Final Battle. Joe exposed the concrete floor outside the ring but Juice escaped. Joe went for the Coquina Clutch but Juice broke free by slamming the champ into the barricade. Robinson hit Samoa Joe with a Senton against the barricade.

Joe responded with a running kick to the face and rolled Juice back into the ring. Juice and Joe traded punches in the middle of the ring. Samoa Joe hit an Atomic Drop, a big boot, and then a Senton for a two count.

Robinson hit a Spinebuster and some punches in the corner of the ring. Juice followed it up with a Cannonball and climbed to the top rope. The challenger connected with a Crossbody and went for the cover but Joe kicked out at two.

Juice climbed to the top rope but Samoa Joe tripped him up. Joe hit the Muscle Buster for the pinfall victory and retained the ROH TV Championship.

Claudio Castagnoli Captured the ROH Championship

Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of ROH Final Battle 2022. If Claudio lost the match, he’d be forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Chris hit Claudio with a low blow and then chased after the ROH commentators.

Claudio hit a massive uppercut and brought Jericho back into the ring. Claudio connected with the Neutralizer but Jericho kicked out at two. Castagnoli hit a Gutwrench Slam and then booted Jericho out of the ring.

The challenger went for a Senton off the apron but Jericho dodged it. Back in the ring, Jericho hit a Suplex for a one count. Claudio delivered a Pop-Up Uppercut for a two count and followed it up with a series of elbow strikes. Jericho hit a Hurricanrana off the top rope and went for the cover but Castagnoli kicked out at two.

Jericho went for a Codebreaker but Castagnoli blocked it. The ROH Champion hit Claudio with a Clothesline but the challenger responded with an uppercut. Chris connected with a Suplex off the apron and to the floor.

Castagnoli and Jericho hit a Clothesline at the same time and both men fell to the canvas. Jericho and Castagnoli traded chops until they both fell to their knees. Castagnoli got up and started hitting uppercuts. The champ poked Castagnoli in the eye. Claudio got him in the Swing but Jericho brilliantly countered into the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Castagnoli fought through the pain and got to the bottom rope and the match continued.

Jericho barked at the referee and turned around into an uppercut from the challenger. Matt Menard slid Jericho the badeball bat and he bashed Claudio over the head with it as Angelo Parker distracted the referee. Jericho went for the cover but Claudio kicked out at two. Chris hit the Codebreaker and set up for the Judas Effect. Castagnoli ducked and got Jericho in the Swing for a bunch of rotations (32!) and Jericho tapped out! Claudio Castagnoli is the new ROH Champion.