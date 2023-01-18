ROH Star Jay Briscoe Passes Away

AEW/ROH President Tony Khan shared some sad news on Tuesday night as he confirmed that Jay Briscoe, Jamin Pugh, has passed away.

The ROH star was just 38 years old. Khan didn’t provide a cause of death. He did issue the following statement on the passing of the fan-favorite star:

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace, Jamin.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Jay died in a car accident today.

Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe’s Legacy

Jay was working for ROH at the time of his passing as he is the current one-half of ROH World Tag Team Champions with Mark Briscoe in their thirteenth reign. He was also a former two-time ROH World Champion and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

Jay and Mark Briscoe made their wrestling debut for Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) in 2001. They had a run in Impact Wrestling last year and have worked for NJPW since 2016. Jay and Mark were inducted

Our thoughts are with the Briscoe family at this time.