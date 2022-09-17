ROH World Title Match & More Added to AEW Grand Slam Dynamite & Rampage

Chris Jericho will look to add another World Championship to his impressive collection when he faces ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli next week.

Castagnoli is in his first reign as champion, having dethroned Jonathan Gresham at the ROH Death Before Dishonor event this past July.

The match, scheduled for the Grand Slam Dynamite, was confirmed on last night’s AEW Rampage, and marks Jericho’s first shot at the ROH World Title.

Grand Slam Dynamite

Jericho Vs. Castagnoli will be a huge match and just part of a packed event.

The AEW Grand Slam Dynamite card so far is as follows:

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

Ramage

In addition to Jericho Vs. Castagnoli, it was announced during last night’s Rampage that Darby Allin and Sting will face Brody King and Buddy Matthews next week.

The House of Black members attacked Allin last night following the former TNT Champion’s victory over Matt Hardy.

After the attack, King and Matthews challenged Sting and Allin to a No-Disqualification tag match with the duo accepted.

Last night’s Rampage also saw Eddie Kingston cut a promo on Sammy Guevara, and a match between the two being confirmed for Rampage.

A Rampage Golden Ticket Battle Royale will take place, with the winner getting a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The AEW Grand Slam Rampage card is as follows.