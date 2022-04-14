ROH World Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts

It’s a big week for Ring of Honor Wrestling on AEW television.

Despite the future of ROH itself being unknown, their championships have been featured this week on national television. Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Samoa Joe defeat Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Television Championship in the main event of the broadcast. It was a fantastic match that unfortunately was somewhat overshadowed by some loud criticism surrounding the way the end of the show was booked with Satnam Singh’s debut.

That being said, it was also announced on Wednesday night that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against Dalton Castle this Saturday night during the second edition of AEW Battle of the Belts on TNT.

Other matches announced for AEW Battle of the Belts II include:

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Nyla Rose

AEW TNT Championship Match

Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

As announced on #AEWDynamite, @TheJonGresham will defend his ROH World Championship Title against @theDALTONcastle this SATURDAY on #AEWBOTB2 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Ndjg2DHa7H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

There has been lots of gold on the line this week. In addition to the aforementioned ROH TV Championship match, Dynamite this week also featured Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus sucessfully defending the AEW Tag Team Championships against reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish).

The AEW World Championship will also be on the line this week, though that bout will occur Friday night on Rampage. “Hangman” Adam Page will put the title on the line against Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch.

Make sure to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.