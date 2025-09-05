Athena Hits 1,000 Days As ROH Women’s World Champion

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena has lived up to her moniker as the ‘Forever Champion’ by reaching 1,000 days with the gold. Athena captured the title at ROH Final Battle 2022 on December 10, 2022 by defeating Mercedes Martinez and has been able to hold on ever since.

Along her title reign, Athena has dispatched of Billie Starkz, Mina Shirakawa, Nyla Rose, Thekla, Alex Windsor, Thunder Rosa, and Willow Nightingale, to name just a few. Her most recent title defence, her 31st overall, came at ROH Death Before Dishonor in August 2025, where she defeated Shirakawa.

It’s not just Ring of Honor that has been home to Athena’s dominant reign. She has also put her title on the line at AEW events, as well as in STARDOM, Maple Leaf Pro, and other promotions. Her reign is the longer than all other ROH Women’s World Title reigns combined, and the longest reign of any champion in ROH history, regardless of sex.

Athena has shown no sign of her title reign coming to an end anytime soon. As the War Goddess continues to thrive in this post-WWE chapter of her career, it remains to be seen who, if anyone, can topple the champ.