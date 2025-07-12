Brodie Lee Jr. Pulls Double Duty With ROH & GCW Appearances

Brodie Lee Jr. is learning all about the grind of the wrestling business after making multiple appearances on Friday, July 11. The young wrestling prodigy pulled double duty with surprise appearances at both ROH Supercard of Honor and GCW Boss of All Bosses.

Brodie Jr. first appeared during the Zero Hour portion of Supercard of Honor, aligning himself with the Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds). During the Dark Order’s match with the Frat House (Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, and Cole Karter), Brodie provided a crucial distraction that helped the Dark Order pick up the win.

Later, Brodie Jr. turned up at GCW’s Boss of All Bosses, walking out alongside Man Like Dereiss. During the show, Brodie got physical with Joey Janela. The young star delivered a series of crowd-popping moves, including a satellite DDT, a superkick, and a Canadian Destroyer. He also delivered a discus lariat, a touching nod to his late father.

Earlier this year, Brodie Jr. officially made his in-ring debut at Joey Janela’s Spring Break, where he won the Clusterf***k Battle Royal. Between this win and these apprearances for ROH and GCW, its clear that Brodie Jr. is just getting started.