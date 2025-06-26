Bryan Danielson Makes On-Screen Return At ROH x CMLL Global Wars

Bryan Danielson continues to make appearances for Tony Khan, as speculation grows that an in-ring return will happen for the former AEW World Champion. At ROH x CMLL Global Wars, Blue Panther defeated Lee Moriarty, but was attacked by Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Moriarty after the bell.

Danielson made the save alongside Hologram, Atlantis Jr, and Mascara Dorada. This marks Danielson’s first on-screen appearance on AEW/ROH TV since losing the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream.

Former ROH & AEW World Champion "The American Dragon" @bryandanielson returns to an ROH ring and takes out STP!



? Watch Global Wars Mexico on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/9GCzJKwa9n — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 26, 2025

While this was his first on-screen appearance in close to a year, Danielson has been appearing more and more in recent weeks. The former World Champion appeared after the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, aligning with the Paragon for one night. The week prior, Danielson was part of the post-show activities inside Arena Mexico.

Questions remain as to whether Danielson will wrestle again, but now he’s made his return to programming. Whatever comes next, it’s clear that Bryan Danielson’s love for pro wrestling remains as strong as ever.