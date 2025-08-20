Grado Debuts At ROH Taping, Uses Madonna’s Like A Prayer

Popular Scottish wrestler Grado made his Ring of Honor debut this week, and was able to use his popular Like A Prayer theme song. At the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, Grado had the fans on their feet for his entrance.

Grado and like a prayer ? pic.twitter.com/vRiviBIGzu — Kevyn (@kevMullen23) August 20, 2025

The song has been synonymous with Grado, though he was unable to use it during his time with TNA Wrestling. As seen here, and with Bryan Danielson’s use of The Final Countdown, Tony Khan has been willing to use licenced songs for key entrances.

Grado has competed in several notable promotions within the UK, including RevPro, PROGRESS and World of Sport. Outside the UK, Grado has competed for Germany’s wXw, as well as U.S. based companies including GCW and TNA.

It remains to be seen if Grado’s appearance for ROH was a one-off in Scotland, or the start of bigger things to come. One thing for certain, is that the popular star had a hero’s welcome in Glasgow.