Maria Kanellis-Bennett And Mike Bennett Announce They Are Expecting Their Third Child

Wrestling veterans Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Mike Bennett announced some happy personal news this morning. In a video posted to their Instagram accounts on Monday, the couple revealed they are expecting their third child.

Maria and Mike, who have been married for over a decade, have two other children: a daughter, Freddie, born in 2018, and a son, Carver, born in 2020.

Mike Bennett is currently signed with AEW, where he competes on the ROH roster as a member of The Kingdom alongside his longtime tag team partner, Matt Taven. He also competes on the independent circuit.

Maria departed from AEW earlier this year and is currently a free agent. She has stated that she is not focused on an in-ring return at the moment unless the right opportunity arises. This news comes after Maria navigated a difficult health situation last year, where a mass found on her adrenal gland was thankfully determined not to be cancerous.