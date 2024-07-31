Maria Kanellis-Bennett To Undergo Surgery After Mass Found on Adrenal Gland

Maria Kanellis-Bennett will go under the knife later this year to deal with a concerning matter regarding her adrenal gland. Earlier this month, Kanellis-Bennett shared that she had visited a doctor after showing symptoms that had her concerned. The ROH performer learned that a mass had been found on her adrenal gland and urged fans to listen to their bodies if they suspect something is wrong.

In an update, Maria shared that she has had blood work done and is expected to undergo surgery this September. The former WWE 24/7 Champion will undergo a retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy and doctors will biopsy the mass after.

I went to my doctor’s appointment today at Rush. The next steps are blood work and a possible 24 hour urine test. From there I will be scheduling surgery for most likely some time in September. The mass I have is borderline what they get concerned about and biopsy is not an… — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 30, 2024 - Advertisement -

A retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy typically requires the potential to lie face down on the operating table. The surgeon then places a small lighted camera into the back through a series of small incisions so they can view and access the adrenal glands. Small surgical tools are used to remove the entire adrenal gland if it is wholly infected or if possible, only a portion of it.

Maria’s announcement comes days after she appeared at ROH Death Before Dishonor where Mike Bennett and Matt Taven retained the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii.) Maria also appeared at AEW Battle of the Belts XI where the Undisputed Kingdom (Mike, Taven, and Roderick Strong) lost to the Von Erichs and Dustin Rhodes in a match for the vacant ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships.

We here at SE Scoops are continuing to send our very best to Maria at this difficult time.