Maria Kanellis-Bennett Urges Fans “Listen To Your Body” After Mass Found On Glands

AEW/ROH’s Maria Kanellis-Bennett is urging fans to listen to their bodies after discovering a recent cancer scare on her adrenal gland.

In a tweet, Maria shared that she got her adrenal glands checked earlier this year after experiencing some symptoms that had her concerned. Maria added that insurance would not cover the tests, but she got them anyway to be safe. This week, the scans showed that she is dealing with a mass that has been found on her adrenal gland.

Kanellis-Bennett noted that she is set to meet with an endocrinologist surgeon and at this time, it is too early to tell if this is cancer or not. Maria did treat herself to some French fries and a concrete mixer milkshake and told fans “Moral of the story… listen to your body.”

So fun story… 6 months ago I asked to get my adrenal glands checked and blood work done to check hormone levels because of symptoms I had been having. Insurance would not approve the tests. Fast forward today, I had a CT with contrast to check a mass that was found accidentally… — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 8, 2024

So here is the update. Yes it is a mass on my adrenal gland. Next step is meeting with an endocrinologist surgeon. It’s inconclusive at this point, if it is cancer. In other news, I ate French fries and a concrete mixer and I feel a little better. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 8, 2024

This is a concerning situation for Maria and shows the importance of people making sure they’re okay if they sense something is wrong. In February of this year, WWE alum Maryse shared that she had been diagnosed with pre-cancer of the ovaries. Thankfully, the issue was spotted early on and the two-time Divas Champion underwent surgery. In March, Maryse shared that she was tumor-free and encouraged women to advocate for their own health and trust their instincts.

In May, Brandi Rhodes discovered that she was battling Endometriosis after years of living in pain. Rhodes was inspired by Maryse’s openness about her own health issues which gave her the courage to deal with the matter head-on. Rhodes has since undergone surgery and is said to be feeling much better. On her Instagram Stories, Maryse said she was touched that her story had inspired Brandi to seek out help.

We here at SE Scoops would like to send our absolute best wishes to Maria, her husband Mike, and their family at this unfortunate time.