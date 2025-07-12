Mina Shirakawa ROH Champion
Mina Shirakawa Wins Interim ROH Women’s TV Title at Supercard of Honor

by Thomas Lowson

ROH Supercard of Honor took place at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas and saw a major title win take place. During the show, an Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship 4-Way Match was held featuring Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, Persephone, and Mina Shirakawa. When the dust was settled, it was Shirikawa standing tall with the gold.

Red Velvet is the ROH Women’s TV Champion, and has held the gold for close to a year. Though she was scheduled to defend at Supercard of Honor, an injury forced her to withdraw from the show. Now, the lineal ROH Women’s TV Title and the Interim Championship will be unified when the time is right.

Since debuting in AEW, Shirakawa has quickly gained popularity, though this marks her first taste of gold under Tony Khan. It remains to be seen if she’ll hold the gold once Red Velvet is back, or if another woman in AEW/ROH can dethrone the popular Japanese wrestler.

