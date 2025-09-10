Recently Released WWE Star Appears At ROH TV Taping

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Lacey Lane, known to WWE fans as Kayden Carter, has made her debut for Ring of Honor. The talented star appeared at the recent ROH television tapings, which took place at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ahead of the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite. Her debut marks her first appearance for a major promotion since her release from WWE earlier this year.

The news of her appearance was first reported by Bodyslam.net on social media. While the details of her match, including her opponent, have not yet been revealed, it is expected to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV.

Lane was a part of the WWE system from 2018 until her release in May 2025. She is best known for her successful tag team partnership with Katana Chance (formerly Kacy Catanzaro). The duo was a cornerstone of the NXT and main roster women’s tag team divisions, holding both the NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships during their time with the company. Their exciting, high-energy style made them a fan-favorite team.

Her release from WWE in May was a surprise to many, as she and her partner were consistently featured on television. After her 90-day non-compete clause expired in August, she became one of the top free agents on the market. Her decision to appear in Ring of Honor is a significant one for the promotion’s growing women’s division if she signs with them.