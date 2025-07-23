Report: ROH TV Talks Led To Unexpected AEW Dynamite Deal Instead

A new report has shed light on the ongoing situation regarding a potential television deal for Ring of Honor. The report from Fightful Select reveals that past discussions for an ROH TV slot led to an unexpected deal for its sister promotion, AEW, instead.

According to sources close to Warner Bros. Discovery, discussions were held about finding a television slot for Ring of Honor programming. While the terms for a deal were not met, the talks led to a different agreement. The negotiations pivoted, and instead, a deal was struck for TruTV to begin airing weekly replays of AEW Dynamite on Friday nights.

The report notes that AEW President Tony Khan has a “specific goal and amount he thought such a deal was worth,” which has so far not been met by any potential suitors. While there has been interest from a number of networks over the last few years, a deal to bring ROH to traditional television has reportedly never been “particularly close.”

While a television deal remains elusive, Ring of Honor programming continues to air weekly on the Honor Club streaming service. The brand recently held its Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on July 11th, which was headlined by Bandido successfully defending the ROH World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. The show also saw Athena retain her ROH Women’s World Championship against Thunder Rosa.