ROH Supercard of Honor 2025: How to Watch, Match Card & Start Time

Ring of Honor kicks off the biggest wrestling weekend of 2025 with Supercard of Honor, taking place Friday, July 11, 2025, at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. The event marks the 18th edition of this annual showcase and will air exclusively on Honor Club.

When & Where to Watch

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Start Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Honor Club exclusively via WatchROH.com

American viewers can watch the event live via an HonorClub subscription at WatchROH.com, with the event included in the monthly package. The service is accessible worldwide for international fans.

Supercard of Honor takes place this Friday, and with a stacked card already announced, and one more episode of ROH TV still to air this week!



Confirmed Match Card

Despite being less than a week away, only four official matches have been announced for the pay-per-view:

ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bandido (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Athena (c) vs. Thunder Rosa ROH World Tag Team Championship: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Blue Panther

Key Championship Matches

ROH World Championship

Konosuke Takeshita declared his contention for Bandido’s ROH World Championship during a backstage segment at Global Wars Mexico, where the title match was later announced for Supercard of Honor. This match showcases ROH’s international flavor with Mexico’s Bandido defending against Japan’s hard-hitting Takeshita.

ROH Women’s World Championship

The women’s division takes center stage as ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends her title against Thunder Rosa. This represents one of Rosa’s biggest matches since joining the ROH roster and could serve as a springboard for future storylines.

ROH World Tag Team Championship

On the July 3, 2025 episode of ROH, The Infantry (Capt. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) in a #1 Contender’s match to earn their shot at Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

Ticket Information

Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor are exclusively available through the purchase of an All In VIP or Champion VIP package for AEW All In: Texas. These premium bundles are the only way to secure entry to the event.

Additional Matches Expected

Several potential matches could be added to the card, including a six-man tag bout featuring John Silver and The Dark Order against Preston Vance’s Frat House faction. Additionally, the budding tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Championship winner could see first-round matchups on the show.

On April 12, 2025, Tony Khan introduced the ROH Women’s Pure Championship to the Ring of Honor women’s division, with Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo, Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey, and Billie Starkz officially announced for the tournament.

Event Background

Originally scheduled for Atlantic City during WrestleMania weekend, the event was rescheduled for July 11 at Esports Stadium Arlington as part of All In weekend. This move aligns with AEW’s All In event, creating a perfect storm of wrestling entertainment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Supercard of Honor is a professional wrestling event annually presented by Ring of Honor, traditionally taking place during WrestleMania weekend. It has been a yearly tradition since 2006, marking this as the 18th edition of the event.