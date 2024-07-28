Shane Taylor Out With Injury After ROH Death Before Dishonor

Shane Taylor will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future after suffering an injury at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024. The unfortunate news was shared by Tony Schiavone and came after Taylor competed in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH TV Championship. The match saw Atlantis retain the title against Taylor, Brian Cage, Lee Johnson, Johnny TV, and Lio Rush.

Despite this injury, Lee’s tag-team partner Brian Cage was still in action during the latest AEW Collision. The Machine teamed with Lee Moriarty, who won the ROH Pure Championship at Death Before Dishonor.

With Shane Taylor injured after #DBD2024, “The Machine” Brian Cage teams with the NEW #ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty in this Three Way Tag Team Match!



With Shane Taylor injured after #DBD2024, "The Machine" Brian Cage teams with the NEW #ROH Pure Champion "Taiga Style" Lee Moriarty in this Three Way Tag Team Match!

This November will mark a decade since Taylor debuted for Ring of Honor. In December 2022, Taylor returned to the promotion, now under the ownership of Tony Khan. Over his time with the company, he has held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles (with Kaun and Moses) and the ROH World Television Championship.

We here at SE Scoops would like to wish Taylor a speedy recovery. Keep tuned in to SE Scoops for all the goings on in the world of Ring of Honor.