Tony Khan Makes Good After Tech Issues Plague ROH Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor and Tony Khan took action for the fans after streaming issues plagued the Death Before Dishonor 2025 event. These issues left fans using Chrome and Firefox unable to watch the show. On X, Ring of Honor shared a statement on the matter.

We are aware that there is an issue with viewing on the browsers CHROME + FIREFOX, our service provider Brightcove is working on a solution now.



You can view on Safari + the ROH App, without service disruption.



We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/7ehraWWc7Q — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 30, 2025

These issues would persist, prompting ROH to take action. Now, the remainder of the show fans weren’t able to watch due to these issues has been shared for free on YouTube.

It’s not just Death Before Dishonor 2025 that fans can now watch on the Ring of Honor. In a separate post, Tony Khan shared that all ROH subscribers will receive a free one-month credit as an apology for the inconvenience.

Due to issues with service provider Brightcove, who haven’t yet given a timeframe for stream repair,

I’ve put #ROHDBD streaming FREE on the ROH YouTube live NOW.



For this inconvenience of tonight's stream issue, we’ll offer a free one-month credit to all current ROH subscribers — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2025

Khan’s efforts to make good with fans didn’t stop there. Khan made sure that not only can fans watch Death Before Dishonor 2025 for free, but all preceeding Death Before Dishonor events.

Tonight’s entire #ROHDBD ppv is now available for free on the ROH You Tube Channel!



I thought that it was a tremendous show tonight! Thank you all who watched @ringofhonor Death Before Dishonor! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2025

Khan’s decisions demonstrate his dedication to maing sure fans get a great experience, a goal that won’t be deterred by technical issues. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from Khan and Ring of Honor.