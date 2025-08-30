Tony Khan, Ring of Honor, ROH
Tony Khan Makes Good After Tech Issues Plague ROH Death Before Dishonor

by Thomas Lowson

Ring of Honor and Tony Khan took action for the fans after streaming issues plagued the Death Before Dishonor 2025 event. These issues left fans using Chrome and Firefox unable to watch the show. On X, Ring of Honor shared a statement on the matter.

These issues would persist, prompting ROH to take action. Now, the remainder of the show fans weren’t able to watch due to these issues has been shared for free on YouTube.

It’s not just Death Before Dishonor 2025 that fans can now watch on the Ring of Honor. In a separate post, Tony Khan shared that all ROH subscribers will receive a free one-month credit as an apology for the inconvenience.

Khan’s efforts to make good with fans didn’t stop there. Khan made sure that not only can fans watch Death Before Dishonor 2025 for free, but all preceeding Death Before Dishonor events.

Khan’s decisions demonstrate his dedication to maing sure fans get a great experience, a goal that won’t be deterred by technical issues. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from Khan and Ring of Honor.

