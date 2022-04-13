Rok-C Makes WWE NXT In-Ring Debut With New Name

At Tuesday’s WWE NXT Level Up tapings before NXT 2.0 went live on the USA Network, Rok-C made her NXT debut with a new name.

She is now going under the name Roxanne Perez and defeated Sloane Jacobs. This marked her first match since WWE confirmed her signing last month.

She was trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling promotion. In 2021, she started to make a name for herself during her time in Ring of Honor. She worked in a tournament to become first-ever ROH Women’s World Champion as she beat Miranda Alize in the finals.

She defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the championship at Final Battle in December before the promotion went on hiatus. She lost it to Deonna Purrazzo on the episode of Impact Wrestling that aired on January 13. Prior to signing with WWE, she also held the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Damon Kemp vs. Troy Donovan and Tatum Paxley vs. Kiana James were other matches taped at the show that will air this Friday night on Peacock.